NBA star suffers horrifying post-dunk fall

Things got extremely scary during the game between Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics.

NBA star suffers horrorifying fall

Thankfully, the outcome wasn’t nearly as terrifying as it originally seemed to be.

Rising Celtics star Jaylen Brown rebounded a missed hook shot by Minnesota All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns, raced down the court, split two defenders in the paint and elevated for a dunk.

Brown’s hands seemed to slip off the rim before he was ready to let go, throwing off the balance on his dismount.

Instead of coming down gracefully on his two feet, as he has so many times before, Brown instead fell flat on his back and neck, folding up violently on the baseline under the basketto the court after a fast-break dunk and landed directly on his back and neck.

The fall left Brown briefly laying nearly motionless along the baseline. Teammates and medical personnel rushed to his side as he writhed in pain on the court.

Everyone in Target Center waited with bated breath for him to start showing signs that the worst-case scenario situation they feared they’d seen hadn’t come to pass.

Thankfully, after a few tense minutes, Brown was able to get back to his feet and walk off the court under his own steam, waving to the stands as he headed back to the locker room serenaded by the applause and cheers of the Target Center faithful:

Bigger than basketball.



Minnesota fans showed Jaylen Brown so much love as he walked off the court pic.twitter.com/mx96Jd3grE — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) March 9, 2018

Midway through the fourth quarter, the Celtics announced that Brown would be evaluated for concussion symptoms, and would miss the remainder of the game. The 21-year-old had scored 14 points on 4-for-10 shooting to go with five rebounds in 28 minutes before his heartstopping fall and exit.

Appreciate everybody I'm ok .. Got a headache tho 🤕 good team win !! — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) March 9, 2018

We’ll have to wait on further testing to reveal the extent of the injuries he did suffer. For now, though, we can at least thank heaven for the small mercy of knowing the one he didn’t, by virtue of Brown getting back to his feet and walking off the floor.