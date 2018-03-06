LeBron James Jr. dazzles in All-Star tournament

Like his father, LeBron James Jr. isn't intimidated by a big stage.

The 13-year-old saved his best performance for when it mattered most: When his godfather, Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul, came to one of his games.

James Jr. took part in an All-Star weekend tournament in Houston, where he put on a show with his godfather watching.

The highlights from the event show James Jr. can do it all.

He can score, he can dish out assists and he can pick up some monstrous blocks. One of those blocks drew a smile from Paul as he sat courtside.

James Jr.'s young career is off to a pretty strong start. In February, he led his middle school team to the championship.

None of this should come as a huge surprise. When your dad and your godfather are both world-class NBA stars, you probably get some pretty good pointers.