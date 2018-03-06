LeBron James Jr. dazzles in All-Star tournament

News

The 13-year-old saved his best performance for when it mattered most: When his godfather, Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul, came to one of his games.

James Jr. took part in an All-Star weekend tournament in Houston, where he put on a show with his godfather watching.

The highlights from the event show James Jr. can do it all.

Paul clearly liked what he saw from his godson. Pic: Youtube

He can score, he can dish out assists and he can pick up some monstrous blocks. One of those blocks drew a smile from Paul as he sat courtside.

James Jr.'s young career is off to a pretty strong start. In February, he led his middle school team to the championship.

None of this should come as a huge surprise. When your dad and your godfather are both world-class NBA stars, you probably get some pretty good pointers.

