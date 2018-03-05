Melbourne knock out Breakers in NBL semi

Melbourne United have broken the New Zealand Breakers' hearts in overtime to emerge 88-86 victors in their NBL semi-final second leg, booking themselves a grand-final berth.

Playing out a 78-78 tie in regular time on Monday, both sides would've backed their chances for victory after a gruelling and tit-for-tat clash.

But it was Melbourne who claimed the victory, with the imperious Josh Boone netting the crucial jump shot with less than a second remaining.

They'll now go to the ANBL grand final, having won the first leg 88-77, and will face either Adelaide or Perth in a five-leg series.

Boone was near untouchable in Auckland, scoring a double-double of 33 points and 15 rebounds and providing a niggly presence the Breakers couldn't quell.

Yet it was nearly for naught, with the Breakers wasting a last-second chance in regular time via DJ Newbill to take the three-legged semi to a decider.

He missed a wide-open three-pointer before Edgar Sosa missed the follow-up.

Instead, the match went to overtime, with United taking the early lead and the Breakers reeling in a five-point deficit with 20 seconds remaining.

With the final play of the game, ex-Net Boone overcame a Tom Abercrombie block to slot home off the board just before the hooter.

"That was one heck of a game - not the right result and we're all a bit heartbroken in there right now," Breakers boss Paul Henare said.

"That had everything - so many big plays, big shots, it's all a haze right now.

"I'm so proud of the boys for playing with the fire I asked them to bring."

While Boone deservedly grabs the headlines, point guard Casper Ware was equally strong with 15 points and six assists, while Chris Goulding picked up 14 points before finding himself in late foul trouble late.

The win was all the more surprising for the Breakers' strong start.

In a clear attempt to rattle the high-flying Melburnians, the Aucklanders raced out of the blocks early, pressing high and earning a quick 13-2 lead.

Struggling to respond, Melbourne went into the first quarter-time with a 26-13 deficit but appeared rejuvenated in the second quarter.

Driven by big man Boone, playing one of the games of his life, Melbourne went into the halftime break and three-quarter time just five points behind.

In the fourth, the lead went back and forth - until the Breakers missed their clutch shot and the board-dominating Boone settled affairs.

In an additional bitter pill for the Breakers, veteran Kirk Penney, who scored 17 points, played his final match before retirement.

"Kirk, that was fun, watching him out there," Henare said.

"It was like turning back the clock - he was making crazy shots, running through screens, working so hard, he and the team left everything on the court."