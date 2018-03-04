‘The McGarvey Miracle’, it’s the buzzer beater to beat all buzzer beaters.

High schooler becomes a legend with all time buzzer beater

This is how you win a play-off match and become an instant legend not just at your own high school but around the basketballing world.

The Ardsley Panthers (New York) were down two points with just 2.4 seconds to play. It seemed as though the Tappan Zee Dutchmen were about to end the Panthers’ season.

But then this happened.

The Dutchmen have the ball and throw an inbound pass almost the length of the court, trying to seal the win.

But Ardley’s Julian McGarvey decides to cement his legend at that moment, taking a great intercept and then launching a ball from inside the opposition three-point line, hitting nothing but net for the win.

And wild scenes ensued as the bleachers emptied and high schoolers in blue surrounded McGarvey and his team.

You could see what it meant to the young player.

The moment the greatest shot of his life hit Julian McGarvey. Sobbing on court pic.twitter.com/LpNACcGZlw — Kevin Devaney Jr. (@KDJmedia1) March 3, 2018

"This is the greatest moment of my life. This is what being a high school basketball player is all about." - Julian McGarvey, Mr Miracle — Kevin Devaney Jr. (@KDJmedia1) March 3, 2018

McGarvey’s shot gave Ardsley an unbelievable 52-51 victory in the New York Class A sectional final.

Let's just forget about the six steps and the dribble call that was never called. At least the referee had a sense of the moment.

