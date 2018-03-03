76ers charge past Hornets in NBA

Joel Embiid has scored 23 points and Ben Simmons 16 to help the Philadelphia 76ers rally for a 110-99 NBA home win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Ersan Ilyasova and JJ Redick each added 18 points as the 76ers won for the ninth time in their past 11 games.

Robert Covington scored 16 points and Australian rookie Simmons also contributed eight rebounds and six assists.

Kemba Walker scored 31 points for the Hornets, who have dropped two straight following a five-game winning streak.

Elsewhere, Golden State star Stephen Curry has aggravated his previously injured ankle in his side's 114-109 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

After going to the dressing room for an examination, Curry returned to play in both the second and third quarters, but he was pulled from the game for good with 6:24 to go in the third.

Russell Westbrook had 43 points and 14 rebounds and took over the game when the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame a 13-point deficit for a 124-116 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

Westbrook, who finished two assists short of his 19th triple-double of the season, scored eight points in the final 1:32 to help the Thunder win for the fifth time in the last six games.

The Orlando Magic ended a seven-game losing streak by downing the Detroit Pistons 115-106 in overtime.

Orlando outscored Detroit 11-2 in overtime to give the Pistons their seventh loss in their last nine games.

Bobby Portis hit three consecutive shots in the fourth quarter to complete a Chicago comeback as the Bulls overcame a slow start to beat the Dallas Mavericks 108-100.

The Bulls were able to snap a five-game losing streak while handing the Mavericks a 13th loss in their last 16 games.

After scoring the game's first 10 points, the Mavericks led until the Bulls drew even at 96-all with 4:09 remaining before going on to win it from there.

The Indiana Pacers have snapped their two-game losing streak with a 103-96 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

All five Pacers starters scored in double figures, as did Lance Stephenson, who came off the bench to finish with 13 points.

Indiana made 44.6 per cent of its field-goal attempts, including 6 of 16 from three-point range.

Gary Harris had 26 points and four steals as the Denver Nuggets extended the Memphis Grizzlies' woes with a 108-102 victory.

Will Barton scored 24 points off the bench for Denver, which stopped its own two-game losing streak.

Toronto fell into a 14-point hole in the game's opening minutes before climbing out of it to defeat Washington 102-95.

Demar DeRozan scored 23 points and CJ Miles got 20, coming through in the final two quarters to help their team bounce back.

Toronto has now won 10 of its past 11 games.

DeAndre Jordan has collected a game-high 20 rebounds to complement 19 points, sending the Los Angeles Clippers to a 128-105 win over the New York Knicks.

Jordan, the NBA's second-leading rebounder, reached 20 for the ninth time this season, propelling the Clippers to a 51-33 dominance on the boards.

The win was the Clippers' eighth in 11 games since trading Blake Griffin to the Detroit Pistons in February.

Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell both scored 26 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 116-108 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 13 points for Minnesota but did not play in the second half after picking up two technical fouls and getting ejected before halftime.