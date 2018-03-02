Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade left commentators and fans speechless after making an 'impossible shot' behind the backboard against the Lakers.

Wade schools Lonzo Ball with 'impossible shot'

Okay, so it wasn't technically impossible because the Heat guard made the shot, but the level of difficulty was off the charts.

Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball had the unenviable task of trying to mark the three-time NBA championship winner during the match at American Airlines Arena on Thursday night in Miami.

Wade took the 20-year-old Los Angeles prodigy to school after winding the clock back with a team-high 25 points for the Heat.

None of his baskets were better than the ridiculous fade-away jump shot he hit from almost outside the court in the second quarter.

Wade swivelled and spun before launching the shot from way behind the backboard - the ball actually skimming the top of the glass before it went in.

"Impossible shot," the commentator exclaimed as Ball looked on in disbelief.

Wade's genius wasn't enough to get his side across the line though, with Isaiah Thomas' game-high 29 points leading the Lakers to a 131 - 113 victory.