NBL to bypass teams and sign NBA hopefuls

The NBL wants to entice NBA hopefuls to play a season in Australia by bypassing clubs and signing the foreign players itself.

League owner Larry Kestelman says players eligible for the NBA draft and hand-picked by NBL scouts would be placed with an Australian team under a new program called Next Stars.

The Melbourne millionaire wants the pathway of Oklahoma City Thunder player Terrance Ferguson to become the new standard.

Ferguson bypassed the US college system and joined the Adelaide 36ers for the 2016-17 season before he went in the first round of the 20147 NBA draft.

To ensure that experience is replicated immediately, the league will fund the program for the first season at least.

That'll take the burden off clubs well down the path of finalising their 2018-19 roster.

Specifics on how clubs will be able to get access to the pool of NBL-contracted youngsters are yet to be announced but they may be liable for transfer fees.

"We will make sure the players get the development they need as part of the program with our clubs, giving them the best chance of success," Kestelman said on Friday.

"While they are in the NBL, we will work with the players to help them develop an acute understanding of the life of a professional basketballer on and off the court and ensure they are equipped to make the transition to their professional careers."

NBL chief executive Jeremy Loeliger said the system allows young players the opportunity to demonstrate "they have what it takes to play professional basketball against fully grown men".