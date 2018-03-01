Popovich ejected in Spurs loss to Pelicans

San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich was ejected from the game as the New Orleans Pelicans came from 15 points down to beat the Spurs 121-116.

Referee Tony Brothers (L) kicked out San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich from an NBA game.

San Antonio forward LaMarcus Aldridge's double-digit scoring streak of 59 games came to an end when he scored just eight points and sustained a right ankle sprain that kept him out of the second half.

Australian Patty Mills and Rudy Gay both missed three-pointers on San Antonio's last-gasp possession, and New Orleans's Anthony Davis finished off the Spurs with two more free throws with 3.4 seconds to play.

Elsewhere, Russell Westbrook scored 30 points and converted a go-ahead three-point play late in overtime, leading the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder past the Dallas Mavericks 111-110.

Paul George scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Westbrook added 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Thunder, who have won three of four since the All-Star break.

James Harden scored 17 first-quarter points as the Houston Rockets pushed a winning streak to 14 games for the second time this season, beating the Los Angeles Clippers 105-92.

Harden, Clint Capella and Eric Gordon all scored more than 20 points in the win, which means the Rockets finish February undefeated.

DeMar DeRozan scored 21 points as the visiting Toronto Raptors continued their recent winning streak against the Orlando Magic with a 117-104 victory.

Toronto beat Orlando for the 16th time in 19 meetings since the start of the 2012-13 season.

The Raptors also won for the 11th time in their past 13 games overall.

The Detroit Pistons snapped a three-game losing streak by crushing the Milwaukee Bucks 110-87.

Australia's Matthew Dellavedova was one of three Milwaukee players to miss the game through injury, giving Stanley Johnson free range for Detroit.

Johnson racked up 19 points, six rebounds and four assists in the win.

Australian-born Kyrie Irving continued his recent dominance, scoring a game-high 34 points as Boston thrashed the Charlotte Hornets 134-106.

Irving is averaging 27 points since the break and has scored 25 or more in three consecutive games.

It's Boston's fourth-straight win since the All-Star break.

Point guard Dennis Schroder shook off a bad start to score 14 points, including a big basket with 26 seconds left, to give the Atlanta Hawks a 107-102 win over the Indiana Pacers.

Schroder scored all of his points in the second half to help Atlanta break its four-game losing streak.

Backup point guard Isaiah Taylor came off the bench to score 13 points.

The Golden State Warriors worked their third-quarter magic again, pulling away from the Washington Wizards in the second half en route to a 109-101 victory.

The Warriors have now outscored their opponents by a total of 1,362 points in the third period this season.

Phoenix guard Devin Booker scored 34 points and rookie Josh Jackson had a career-high 29 when the Suns beat the Memphis Grizzlies 110-102.

Coming in to this match, both sides had lost their last 10 matches.

Memphis' last win was against Phoenix on January 29.