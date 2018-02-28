LeBron makes history club in win over Nets

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James made history during his team's win over the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA on Tuesday.

LeBron James joins exclusive club in win over Nets

In the Cavaliers' 129-123 win, James dropped his 25th triple-double of the last two years with 31 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, but it was the assists which were important.

With 11 assists, he now has 8,000 assists for his career giving him 30,000 career points and 8,000 career rebounds to go with those dishes. He is the first player in NBA history with at least 30,000 points, 8,000 rebounds, and 8,000 assists and no other player has even had 25,000/7,000/7,000.

Just for icing on the cake, with LeBron's 31/12/11 Tuesday he averaged a triple-double (26.6/10.4/10.3) for the month of February.

"I've never looked at myself as a scorer," James told reporters after the game. "But to know the history of the game and seeing the guys that put up triple-doubles on a regular – from Jason Kidd to Magic Johnson to Oscar Robertson to Russell Westbrook, you can throw my name in there as well.

"It takes a lot of energy. But if you're built for it, you're built for it."

The entire list of NBA players to reach 30,000 points, 8,000 rebounds and 8,000 assists:



- LeBron James pic.twitter.com/iKxcnHIxsn — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) February 28, 2018

WONDERFUL WADE

James made history but Dwyane Wade evoked memories of his own with 27 points and a game-winning bucket in the Heat's 112-111 win over the 76ers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 23 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists in the Bucks' 107-104 loss to the Wizards.

CARTER-WILLIAMS STRUGGLES FOR HORNETS

It was a good thing Kemba Walker dropped 31 points for the Hornets because they got very little from their backup point guard. Michael Carter-Williams went one-for-11 shooting with four points in the Hornets' 118-103 win over the Bulls.

WALKER MAKES FELICIO LOOK SILLY

Walker may not have made the shot, but he sure made Cristiano Felicio look silly in the first half of the win.

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Charlotte Hornets 118-103 Chicago Bulls



Cleveland Cavaliers 129-123 Brooklyn Nets



Miami Heat 102-101 Philadelphia 76ers



Washington Wizards 107-104 Milwaukee Bucks



Portland Trail Blazers 116-99 Sacramento Kings



Los Angeles Clippers 122-120 Denver Nuggets

PELICANS AT SPURS

Anthony Davis is averaging 37.3 points per game in the Pelicans' current seven-game winning streak and the Spurs just broke their six-game losing streak with a win over the Cavs Sunday.