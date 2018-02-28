This is not a Big Baller Brand move.

Lonzo Ball (sort of) loses to Bow Wow in shooting contest, brings shame upon House Baller

Shad Moss, better known as rapper/actor Bow Wow, shared a video Tuesday afternoon showing the "Like Mike" star defeating Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball in a shooting contest. Bow Wow even edited the video to include one of his own songs in the background as he celebrated his victory.

We must be fair to Ball here. While he did lose the battle, he ultimately won the war by beating Bow Wow in a best-of-three series.

Only game 2. He took the series 2-1 #facts https://t.co/USJpMUurUu — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 27, 2018

Still, Ball is a professional basketball player and should not lose to a person who only starred as a professional basketball player in a major motion picture. He will get roasted by those young teens on the internet, but that's what happens in these situations.