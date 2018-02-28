NBL title focus for Wildcats' MVP Cotton

Perth destroyer Bryce Cotton will enter Saturday's NBL semi-finals with an extra spring in his step after being crowned the league's MVP.

The Arizona-born guard received the top gong at Tuesday night's gala dinner with 117 votes, ahead of Illawarra excitement machine Demitrius Conger (94) and fellow American import guard Jerome Randle (79).

Cotton won't have time to celebrate the honour though, with two-time defending champions Perth to begin a three-game semi-final series against rivals Adelaide.

The 36ers and minor premiers Melbourne, who will play New Zealand, will both enter as favourites to progress to the five-game grand final series.

But Perth won from third place last season - even spending time on the bottom of the ladder during that campaign - with Cotton's mid-season arrival the catalyst.

Cotton peaked with 45 points in game three of the grand final series to claim finals MVP honours as Perth swept through the series undefeated.

Finishing third again this season, Cotton has warmed as the campaign has progressed and currently averages 19.4 points per game.

The Wildcats will be chasing a third-straight title in what will incredibly be their 32nd consecutive appearance in the NBL post-season.

Melbourne coach Dean Vickerman was crowned coach of the year, while Isaac Humphries won rookie of the year, Ramone Moore was named best sixth man, Damian Martin won his sixth best defensive player award and Shea Ili was judged the league's most improved player.