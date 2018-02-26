Patty Mills' defiant response to racist NBA fan

Indigenous NBA star Patty Mills has preached education for a fan who shouted racist abuse at the San Antonio Spurs player on Monday AEDT.

Mills was lining up for two free throws late in his team's away win over the Cleveland Cavaliers when a male's voice was picked up by courtside microphones and aired around the world on live television.

"Hey Jamaica called, they want their bobsledder back," he yelled during Mills' first free throw before continuing through the second.

"Hey Mills, Jamaica just called, they want their bobsledder back."

Mills' parents are Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, a heritage highlighted by his coach Gregg Popovich on numerous occasions.

A famous example came in the middle of the 2014 championship series, when Popovich asked the 29-year-old from Canberra to talk to the team about Mabo Day and Indigenous Australia.

Mills was defiant in response to the racist fan.

"I am a proud Islander," he wrote on Twitter in response to a fan's message about the abuse.

"Like my Jamaican Brothers, me & my family in the islands of the Torres Strait have experienced racial slurs for decades.

Thanks @thats_Z_Truth. I am a proud Islander. Like my Jamaican Brothers, me & my family in the islands of the Torres Strait have experienced racial slurs for decades. Hope your efforts will enlighten this confused, hateful fan. #BlackHistoryMonth https://t.co/yH3nKlGv4A — Patrick Mills (@Patty_Mills) February 26, 2018

"Hope your efforts will enlighten this confused, hateful fan. #BlackHistoryMonth."

Basketball fans from the US and Australia filled Mills' Twitter replies with messages of support.

Mills, handed a starting berth for just the second time since December, scored 11 points -- including two from the free throws in question -- and had five assists in the 110-94 win over the Cavaliers.