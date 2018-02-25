Boomers too good for Taiwan in Melbourne

Australia's Boomers will advance to the second round of FIBA World Cup qualifying after recording a comfortable 88-68 victory over Taiwan in Melbourne.

The Boomers controlled Sunday's match from start to finish to remain undefeated with a 4-0 record in Asia zone Group B.

Australia is now guaranteed to finish in the top three of their group and a place in the next round of qualifiers, starting in September.

Making the most of their advantage under the basket, the Boomers took charge in the first half as they outscored Taiwan 32-8 in the paint, with the visitors only grabbing three rebounds in the first quarter.

Mitch Creek made all nine shot attempts to lead the Boomers with 18 points and nine rebounds.

Mitch McCarron scoring 11 points and centre Matt Hodgson adding 10 points.

Taiwan guard Chen Ying-Chun scored 13 points in the third quarter on his way to a game-high 22 points with Quincy Davis adding 18 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots.

Creek thought the Boomers' first-half defence was fantastic but they fell away after being outscored 24-21 in the third quarter.

"We have just got to finish off games," Creek said.

"We started well which was the promising thing...what we have to learn and improve on is to close out games."

Chen was pleased with his team's overall effort but felt their defensive rebounding hurt their chances, with Australia grabbing 23 offensive boards.

"If we didn't box out well, they were going to get a second chance and that's why it really hurt us," he said.

Both teams struggled to find the basket in the second quarter until Hu's third triple of the game cut the margin to eight points with five and a half minutes left in the half.

But a Nathan Sobey triple in the final seconds sent Australia ahead 47-25 at the main break.

The Boomers utilised their depth in the final quarter with the match in their keeping, Sobey providing the highlight with a spectacular one-handed alley-oop dunk.

Australia will complete the first round of FIBA qualifiers in June with away fixtures against Japan and the Philippines.