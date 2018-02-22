Boomers grab vital win over the Philippines

Australia have overcome a slow start in Thursday's FIBA World Cup Asia zone qualifier to defeat the Philippines 84-68 in Melbourne.

The Boomers were made to work hard before firing in the second half to move to the top of Group B and remain undefeated in the first round of qualification.

Inspired by thousands of visiting fans filling Margaret Court Arena with raucous support, Gilas Pilipinas took a 30-25 lead over the highly fancied Boomers in the second quarter before the home side reeled off a 12-2 run to lead by seven at halftime.

But with Cam Gliddon finding his shooting touch and a strong all-round game from Mitch Creek, Australia surged to victory.

Gliddon nailed four of six shots from long range to lead all scorers with 16 points, with centre Angus Brandt adding 13 points, while Creek and Kevin Lisch each chipped in with 12 points.

"We expected it to be a real grind and take a full 40-minute effort to get ahead," Gliddon said after Australia's win.

"I think everyone contributed in our team and we ran away with it at the end. I think our depth really hurt them."

Missing regular starter Jayson Castro, the Philippines were led by June Mar Fajardo (15 points) and American-born centre Andray Blatche (eight points and seven rebounds).

The Boomers looked switched on early with a Daniel Kickert three-pointer opening a 5-0 lead, but the Philippines responded with Blatche scoring five-straight points to go ahead 12-11 midway through the quarter.

Nathan Sobey's late free throws put Australia up by three points, but Roger Pogoy answered from long range as time expired to tie the scores at 19-19.

The visitors kept up the pressure in the second quarter as Blatche and Fajardo combined to build a five-point lead, with the Boomers struggling to finish around the rim.

Consecutive baskets to Nick Kay broke Australia's drought. Creek and Lisch added to a run of 10-consecutive points for the home side to take a 37-32 advantage at the main break.

Japeth Aguilar opened the second half scoring with a dunk, but Gliddon answered immediately from long range and soon added consecutive triples to give Australia breathing space.

Lisch pushed the lead into double digits with an acrobatic finish for a three-point play and a Brandt dunk gave the Boomers a 63-49 third-quarter time edge.

Lisch opened the fourth quarter with a triple to end any hope of a comeback for the Philippines with the lead blowing out to 21 points at one stage.

"I thought that we came out and had a very good start and put ourselves in a position to get a win," Blatche said.

"But they came out with their veteran play and pressed us full court ... in that second half, they just took off."

The Boomers return to Margaret Court Arena on Sunday to take on Taiwan.