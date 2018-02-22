News

NZ basketball star Kirk Penney to retire

AAP /

Breakers stalwart Kirk Penney will bring a storied and well-travelled basketball career to a close at the end of the NBL season.

New Zealand and Breakers star Kirk Penney will quit basketball at the end of the NBL season (File).

The 37-year-old has made 158 NBL appearances for the Breakers across two stints, playing a role in their maiden 2010-11 title triumph.

He's also played for clubs in the United States - including in the NBA for Miami Heat and Los Angeles Clippers - and Spain, Israel and Turkey.

But, having endured a tough 2017-18 NBL season with injuries, the Auckland native has decided to hang up his shoes at the end of the campaign.

He'll hope to end his career on a high by taking the Breakers through next month's semi-final against Melbourne United and to a fifth NBL title in eight years.

"It feels like the right time to step away from the game," Penney said.

Penney also enjoyed a long Tall Blacks career, making his debut in 1999 and starring at the 2002 world championships, in which they finished fourth.

KIRK PENNEY: A BREAKERS CAREER

- October 4, 2007 debut (vs West Sydney Razorbacks)

- 158 NBL appearances

- 3200 points, averaging 20.3 points per game

- 483 three-pointers

- 641 rebounds

- 369 assists

- Scored 49 points in one game vs Adelaide in 2010.

