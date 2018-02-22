News

Simmons leads 76ers past Hornets in NBA
NBA team owner fined AU$840k for tanking support

AAP /

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was fined $US600,000 ($A840,000) for public statements detrimental to the NBA, it was announced by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Wednesday.

Cuban said it was the Mavericks' best interest to lose games on purpose and improve their chances of landing a higher draft pick, a strategy known as tanking.

"I'm probably not supposed to say this, but ... I just had dinner with a bunch of our guys the other night, and here we are ... we weren't competing for the playoffs. I was like, 'Look, losing is our best option'," said Cuban.

"Adam would hate hearing that, but I at least sat down and I explained it to them. And I explained what our plans were going to be this summer, that we're not going to tank again.

"This was, like, a year and a half of tanking, and that was too brutal for me. But being transparent, I think that's the key to being kind of a players' owner and having stability."

The massive fine comes less than a day after Dallas were the subject of a Sports Illustrated report that put the spotlight on sexual misconduct within the organisation's administration staff.

Mark Cuban. Pic: Getty

Cuban has been criticised for not taking action prior to the magazine's investigation.

The Mavericks are 18-40, tied with the Phoenix Suns for the worst record in the 30-team NBA.

The NBA has already taken measures to address the problem of teams losing games on purpose late in the season to try to get a higher draft pick.

Under the current format, the team with the worst record has a 25 per cent chance of landing the number one overall draft pick, followed by 19.9 per cent for the second-worst record and 15.6 percent for the third.

But last September the league's board of governors approved changes that, starting in 2019, will see teams with the three worst regular-season records each have a 14 per cent chance of winning the lottery.

