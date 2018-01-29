Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook have some history. The last time the two teams met, both players engaged in a war of words after the contest.

Joel Embiid puts Russell Westbrook on the floor after HUGE dunk

Embiid may have ended that back-and-forth Sunday, and he didn’t even have to open his mouth. Instead, he delivered a monstrous dunk over Westbrook that sent the guard sprawling to the floor.

RIP, Russell Westbrook, you had a good run.

Did Embiid purposely attack the rim realizing Westbrook was the only person near it? That’s tough to say, but he did seem to be aware who he leapt over after the dunk. You’ll notice Embiid looks back at Westbrook as he’s picking himself up off the court.

While the Thunder won the last time the two teams took the court, Embiid managed to pull ahead in the individual battle against Westbrook with that dunk.

Westbrook wound up getting the last laugh again, though. The Thunder pulled off the 122-112 win over the 76ers on Sunday. As the clock ran out, Westbrook let Embiid know he prevailed with an icy stare.

Russ dribbling out the clock staring at Embiid this is too good ima faint pic.twitter.com/pRcLU7ZPHR — Pettywise (@World_Wide_Wob) January 29, 2018

It still didn't stop Embiid having a dig on Twitter following the match, posting a pic of the dunk but acknowledging it was a 'tough loss'.

