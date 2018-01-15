Will Smith calls for NBA All-Star Ben Simmons

News

Smith, a minority owner in the franchise, appeared on Sunrise to promote his new movie -- but host David Koch redirected the conversation to discuss Simmons.

The 21-year-old Melbourne-born star was selected by Philadelphia with the No.1 pick in last year's NBA draft, and he's lived up to the hype so far this year.

Simmons is averaging 16.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.3 assists through the first 38 games of his career.

Ben Simmons. Pic: Getty

Remarkably, fans have taken to the Australian so quickly that he is third among Eastern Conference guards in the All-Star vote count.

Fan voting is almost over and time is running out for Simmons to get voted in as one of the East's five starters, so Smith got to work on Sunrise: "Ben Simmons, All-Star game, Philadelphia 76ers, we gotta make it happen."

The connection between Simmons and Smith goes beyond their love for the 76ers, with fans anointing a very special nickname upon the Aussie: The Fresh Prince.

Simmons has some catching up to do after sitting 139,000 votes behind Toronto's DeMar DeRozan at the last count.

But he's received some help from other local sports stars.




He also picked up a glowing endorsement from none other than his friend LeBron James:

Final votes from fans, players and media will be revealed on Friday.

If Simmons misses out he will need to have influenced the 30 NBA coaches, who will select the reserves for the East and West teams.

The reserves will be revealed on January 24 ahead of the All-Star game on February 19.


