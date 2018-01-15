Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has been captured on camera in an altercation with an Eagles fan during a tailgate party.

Embiid in angry altercation with Eagles fan

The 23-year-old Cameroonian was clearly in a jovial mood after the Eagles 15-10 playoff victory over Atlanta in the NFC Championship Game.

But things quickly took a turn for the worse, after a light-hearted push from a fellow Eagles fan at the tailgate party.

The 7-foot giant clearly didn't appreciate the nudge, and reacted angrily, throwing all his weight behind a shove in retaliation that instantly knocked the punter to the ground.

Onlookers were clearly stunned by Embiid's actions, before friends, or minders, of the 76ers star quickly ushered him away from the area.

Watch the incident in the video at the top of the page.

Embiid was enjoying a few days off after his side lost to the Celtics in London a few days prior.

The Sixers entered the match on the back of four straight wins but let a 22-point second-quarter lead slip to fall to a third loss against the Celtics this season.

Embiid shot just four-of-16 from the floor and missed all six of his three-point attempts in his previous outing against Boston in October.

The center endured similar difficulties this time around - he was six-of-17 for 15 points at the O2 Arena.

"I started off really frustrated by the way everything was set up and from there if I'm not having fun, or another way for me to have fun is to kick someone's a*** or talk trash, then usually I have a bad game," Embiid, who still posted a double-double with 10 rebounds, said.

"I was just not in the rhythm. I didn't do a good job of letting my team-mates find me either, so I don't think they [the Celtics] did anything special.

"I feel like it was the way the offense was set up. I feel like in the third quarter we didn't move the ball. We kept going back down and trying to find the mismatch.

"I don't think it was the rhythm, I just wasn't finding my spots. Like I said, I was frustrated from the beginning and usually if I'm frustrated I have bad games."

With Omnisport