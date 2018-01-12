LeBron James, who is in his 15th NBA season, isn't ready to retire just yet.

The biggest reason why LeBron considers retiring

At 33 and with an enormous number of accolades behind him, James was asked by reporters if he could see the end of his career.

He simply responded, "I do not. I do not," adding, "I've got too many sneakers to sell still."

James is proving to still be on the rise as he's averaging 27 points, 8 rebounds and 9 assists per game this season, and despite being a veteran in the league, he says, "I still feel great."

“I don’t feel 33,” he said. “I don’t feel like I’ve been to (seven) straight finals in a row. I don’t feel like I came in at 18 and I’ve played 79 to 80 percent of games. Just keep it going.

“I’ve already went further than I thought I would go. Every thing after this point is extra credit.

"Fifteen years. I don’t know, I’ve been in this spotlight for half of my years. I’m 33 now. This thing started when I was 15.

"18 years I’ve been in this light right here. I’ve already exceeded everything I’ve dreamed about."

What could speed up the thought of his retirement, though? His kids.

James has a 3-year-old daughter named Zhuri, a 10-year-old son named Bryce.

He also has 13-year-old LeBron Jr., who just so happens to be developing a strong basketball career of his own.

"The only thing is with my kids getting older, that’s the only thing that kind of stops me from going as long as I’d like to,” James said ahead of Cleveland's game against the Raptors.

“(LeBron Jr.'s) a damn good basket player, too. On this road trip, I’ve already missed four of his games. That’s the thing that kind of sucks.

"Daddy side kicks in sometimes. That will be a deciding factor in how long I want to play.”