Delly ejected for clotheslining NBA opponent

Australian guard Matthew Dellavedova has been ejected for clotheslining Bradley Beal in the Milwaukee Bucks' clash with the Washington Wizards.

The incident occurred when Beal received a long pass and cut to the hoop in the fourth quarter.

Dellavedova's sudden jump from under the basket to near the perimeter put him off balance, with a loose arm catching Beal across the neck.

Beal leapt to his feet and started a scuffle, during which it appeared he pushed a referee out of the way, despite the Aussie's remorse as he reached out to pick his opponent up off the floor.

The referees' review saw Dellavedova ejected under the Flagrant 2 rule.

Milwaukee came away with a 110-103 victory over their Eastern Conference opponents.