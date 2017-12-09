New Orleans Pelicans forward DeMarcus Cousins and Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant were ejected from Tuesday's game after a heated confrontation.

NBA stars in crazy backstage dust-up after ejections

The situation appeared to be diffused before things turned physical … or so everyone thought.

Shortly after the contest, it was reported that there was an “almost-altercation” between the two.

Thanks to a New York Times article on Saturday, we have confirmation that was the case.

The article, which focuses on Warriors director of team operations Eric Housen, contains a picture that shows Cousins being held back as he approaches the Warriors locker room.

Apparently after Demarcus Cousins and Kevin Durant were ejected after barking at each other during the GSW/NOP game Boogie stormed down the hallway near the locker rooms in search of KD and had to be restrained.

h/t: @ScottCacciola pic.twitter.com/sQz9297HC2 — Warriors Talk (@JaeAzizi) December 8, 2017

Housen is the man in the blue shirt standing between Cousins and the locker room. The article chronicles the invaluable role Housen plays with the Warriors. This particular task falls outside his normal duties.

You can see four Warriors security guards in yellow standing by just in case things got worse.

Ultimately, no fists were thrown. Durant was moved to a different location, and Cousins was eventually talked down by security, according to the New York Times. The Warriors went on the win the game 125-115.

Cousins and Durant were neither fined nor suspended for their actions on the court during Tuesday’s game.

Had Warriors security not been on top of their game following the ejections, that may not have been the case.

