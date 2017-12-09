News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Simmons' crazy trick play highlights masterclass performance
Simmons' NBA masterclass torches Hornets

Simmons' teammate makes young NBA fan's day

7Sport /

Philadelphia 76ers guard Jerryd Bayless gave two fans the ultimate father-son sporting moment after crashing into them during a game against Los Angeles.

Notre Dame wins national title on buzzer beater
0:26

Notre Dame wins national title on buzzer beater
Simmons flies high for stunning dunks
0:19

Simmons flies high for stunning dunks
Simmons pull off cheeky inbounds play
0:15

Simmons pulls off cheeky inbounds play
'Free kick of the year' contender in Turkey
0:26

'Free kick of the year' contender in Turkey
0402_tms_commgames
0:37

Commonwealth Games Federation CEO addresses doping scandal
Isner's beautiful winner's speech
0:51

Isner's beautiful winner's speech
Five Things you need to know ahead of Geelong v Hawthorn
0:59

Five Things you need to know ahead of Geelong v Hawthorn
USF QB Quinton Flowers 2018 Combine Workout
1:09

USF QB Quinton Flowers 2018 Combine Workout
Fanning progresses to fourth round at Bells
0:59

Fanning progresses to fourth round at Bells
Washington State Luke Falk 2018 Combine Workout
1:21

Washington State Luke Falk 2018 Combine Workout
Memphis QB Riley Ferguson 2018 Combine Workout
2:33

Memphis QB Riley Ferguson 2018 Combine Workout
LSU QB Danny Etling 2018 Combine Workout
1:15

LSU QB Danny Etling 2018 Combine Workout
 

Midway through the second quarter of Thursday night’s thrilling 107-104 loss against Los Angeles, Sixers star Bayless tried to save an errant Ben Simmons dunk from going out of bounds.

SUPER SIMMONS: Another record for Aussie after third triple-double

EPIC SLEDGE: LeBron James burns heckler with brutal taunt

However, in his desperation to retrieve the ball, the Philly man ended up crashing between a father and son sitting in the front row.

The drinks that the fans had in their hands ended up covering everyone around them including Bayless, who hilariously stayed there for a while and hung out with the boy.

The entire crowd sitting around the Philly fans were in hysterics, as were the commentators, but the biggest smile belonged to the young boy who Bayless hurtled into.

Just for a few moments, all eyes were on him and the young boy was unquestionably the star of the show.

This young fan clearly enjoyed his brush with fame. Pic: Getty/TNT

Even the NBA on TNT broadcasters were in on the action, with Reggie Miller spending the next few minutes talking about how cool the kid was going to be in school the next day and how he could ask the prettiest girl in school to the holiday dance.

Dad looked pretty pleased with himself for treating his son to an experience he'll certainly never forget.

Bayless has to be commended too for giving the boy and his dad more than their money's worth.

With Yahoo US


Back To Top