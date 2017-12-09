Simmons' teammate makes young NBA fan's day

Philadelphia 76ers guard Jerryd Bayless gave two fans the ultimate father-son sporting moment after crashing into them during a game against Los Angeles.

Midway through the second quarter of Thursday night’s thrilling 107-104 loss against Los Angeles, Sixers star Bayless tried to save an errant Ben Simmons dunk from going out of bounds.

However, in his desperation to retrieve the ball, the Philly man ended up crashing between a father and son sitting in the front row.

The drinks that the fans had in their hands ended up covering everyone around them including Bayless, who hilariously stayed there for a while and hung out with the boy.

The entire crowd sitting around the Philly fans were in hysterics, as were the commentators, but the biggest smile belonged to the young boy who Bayless hurtled into.

Just for a few moments, all eyes were on him and the young boy was unquestionably the star of the show.

Even the NBA on TNT broadcasters were in on the action, with Reggie Miller spending the next few minutes talking about how cool the kid was going to be in school the next day and how he could ask the prettiest girl in school to the holiday dance.

Dad looked pretty pleased with himself for treating his son to an experience he'll certainly never forget.

Bayless has to be commended too for giving the boy and his dad more than their money's worth.

With Yahoo US