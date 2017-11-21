An ESPN sports reporter has committed a despicable act with a humble Aussie meat pie, forcing Queensland police to get involved.

QLD police involved after ESPN journo's heinous pie act

The American reporter, Darren Rovell, sparked a torrent of online abuse after posting a video on Twitter of him cutting his meat pie into pieces, before taste-testing it.

The video was inspired by news that Four'N'Twenty pies will now be sold at Philadelphia 76ers home games, as a nod to local Aussie hero Ben Simmons.

"It's actually pretty good, legit meat, I like the pastry a lot," Rovell said as he tucked into his first cut-up portion of pie.

See the heinous act in the video at the top of the page.

Rovell's video caused such a stir online, even QLD police were forced to get involved, warning the American about his crimes.

Steady on, you could get cautioned for treating a meat pie like that 😲 #FreshPrince https://t.co/o0SgyKxqat — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) November 20, 2017

Meanwhile other Aussies were quick to alert Rovell to his horrible act.

darren the public desecration of a four n' twenty pie in the manner of which you have just done is a declaration of war as per the australian constitution we will see you on the battlefield — wheels (@wheelswordsmith) November 20, 2017

A word of advice, don't use cutlery to eat a Four N Twenty, that's what you've got two hands for! — James Rate (@J_Rate94) November 20, 2017

Eventually Rovell apologised, citing a "lack of understanding".

I am sorry to all Australians for my lack of understanding on how to eat a meat pie. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 20, 2017