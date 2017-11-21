QLD police involved after ESPN journo's heinous pie act

An ESPN sports reporter has committed a despicable act with a humble Aussie meat pie, forcing Queensland police to get involved.
The American reporter, Darren Rovell, sparked a torrent of online abuse after posting a video on Twitter of him cutting his meat pie into pieces, before taste-testing it.
The video was inspired by news that Four'N'Twenty pies will now be sold at Philadelphia 76ers home games, as a nod to local Aussie hero Ben Simmons.
"It's actually pretty good, legit meat, I like the pastry a lot," Rovell said as he tucked into his first cut-up portion of pie.
See the heinous act in the video at the top of the page.
Rovell's video caused such a stir online, even QLD police were forced to get involved, warning the American about his crimes.
Meanwhile other Aussies were quick to alert Rovell to his horrible act.
Eventually Rovell apologised, citing a "lack of understanding".