Let’s be honest. We all know Stephen Curry has range.

Stephen Curry punts a basketball in the net from long range

On a very consistent basis the Golden Warriors guard hits shot after shot from well beyond the 3-point arc with ease. Every time you think he can’t hit that half-court shot he does.

On Friday afternoon he once again showed us he has range by kicking a basketball into a hoop and hitting nothing but net. GOAL!

At this point though, we shouldn’t be surprised that Steph can hit shots like this.

And if you thought he was ‘peaking‘ this kind of just proves that he’s not.

Too bad there is that pesky kicking rule in the NBA. Even if this can’t happen in a game, we’re pretty sure Steph will continue to give us highlights all season.

More from Ball Don't Lie