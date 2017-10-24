Simmons records historic NBA triple-double

Ben Simmons has become the first Australian to record a triple-double in the NBA as the Philadelphia 76ers secured an upset win over Detroit.

Simmons records first triple-double in milestone victory

The 21-year-old rookie scored 21 points on eight of 11 field goals, pulled in 12 rebounds and notched up 10 assists in the 97-86 victory over the Pistons.

It was the 3542nd NBA game played by an Aussie, with Andrew Bogut's 24-point, 12-rebound, seven-assist effort in 2006 the closest any had come to a triple-double before Simmons.

"It feels great that we won," he told NBC Sports after the game, not bringing attention to his individual performance.

"Our team just played well together, we just played the right way."

If that wasn't enough, Simmons has also matched some NBA greats with his feats to start the season.

He became the first rookie since Oscar Robertson and Art 'Hambone' Williams to record a triple-double inside his first four games.

Simmons also joined Shaquille O'Neal as the only rookie to pick up a double-double in his first four games, but he has some way to go to match Shaq's record of 11.

He also became the first 76ers player since Charles Barkley in 1987 to shoot more than 70 per cent from the field in a triple-double with eight of his 11 shots successful.

with AAP