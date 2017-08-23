It was a tough day for Cleveland Cavaliers fans. Well, it was confusing.

LeBron James bids farewell to Kyrie Irving on Twitter

Kyrie Irving got dealt to the Boston Celtics after requesting a trade out of Cleveland last month.

And even though things have been strange between Irving and LeBron James, there’s no question how much James respects Irving.

And that was apparent in his public goodbye to Irving.

That's the only way to be to the kid! Special talent/guy! Nothing but respect and what a ride it was our 3 years together Young Gode #Filayy https://t.co/wKYmYsmdgG — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 23, 2017

“That’s the only way to be to the kid! Special talent/guy! Nothing but respect and what a ride it was our 3 years together Young Gode #Filayy”

BIG MOVES: Cavs and Celtics agree blockbuster Irving-Thomas trade

James's quote tweeted a video of a fan with an Irving jersey on the ground. But unlike some other fan bases that have previously sent former super stars jersey’s into flames once they were traded, Tony Hartman’s tweet did no such thing.

Ok Cavs fans you know what to do.. pic.twitter.com/pZMI6SX8Hb — tony hartman (@tony_hartman) August 22, 2017

With the caption “OK Cavs fans you know what to do..” it seemed like it was going to be another Kevin Durant situation.

But after the tandem brought Cleveland its first championship in more than 50 years, there’s no question that King James would be thankful to Irving.

With Irving headed to Boston, the Eastern Conference champs are getting Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and Brooklyn’s 2018 first-round pick to Cleveland.

But James and Irving won’t be away from each other for too long. The Cavs face the Celtics to open the 2017-18 season.

