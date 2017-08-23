Cavs and Celtics agree blockbuster Irving-Thomas trade

Cleveland and Boston have agreed on deal to send Kyrie Irving to the Celtics for an Isaiah Thomas package to the Cavs, league sources tell The Vertical.

Cavs and Celtics discussing Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas trade

The Celtics are sending Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and Brooklyn's 2018 first-round pick for Irving.

Irving, who will waive his trade kicker to complete the deal, requested a trade on July 21 after meeting with the Cavs, and his status has been a constant storyline this offseason.

The situation created an urgency for the franchise to find a suitable trade agreement.

The Cavaliers are acquiring a starting point guard in Thomas, a versatile player on a team-friendly contract in Crowder and an attractive Nets’ pick.

Boston now has fortified a potential starting five of Irving, Gordon Hayward, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Morris and Al Horford, while keeping 2017 No. 3 overall draft selection Jayson Tatum, valuable reserve guard Marcus Smart and the Lakers’ unprotected first-round pick in 2018.

Thomas, a two-time All-Star, is coming off his best season for Boston, averaging 28.9 points and 5.9 assists. His season ended because of a hip injury during the Celtics’ loss to the Cavs in the Eastern Conference finals.

Irving averaged 25.2 points and 5.8 assists for the Cavs, who lost to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. The four-time All-Star helped the Cavs win an NBA championship in 2016 and was the 2011-12 NBA Rookie of the Year.