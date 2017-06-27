Russell Westbrook made NBA history during the regular season as he broke Oscar Robertson's triple-double record and now he has the hardware to reward his accomplishments.

MVP named at NBA Awards show

The Thunder point guard was named MVP of the 2016-17 NBA season during Monday's NBA Awards show in New York City.

Westbrook, who averaged a triple-double this past season, also led the NBA in total points scored, while averaging 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists.

MVP runner-up James Harden averaged 29.1 points, 11.2 assists and 8.1 rebounds, after becoming the first player to post 2,000 points and assist on 2,000 points in a single season.

Before this season, the NBA's awards were given at various times throughout the postseason.

Westbrook is the only player in NBA history to post a triple-double without missing a shot, having done so when he went 6 for 6 from the field and 6 for 6 on free throws against the 76ers on March 22.

Take a look at some of the best Opta data from Westbrook's incredible season: