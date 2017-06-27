MVP named at NBA Awards show

Russell Westbrook made NBA history during the regular season as he broke Oscar Robertson's triple-double record and now he has the hardware to reward his accomplishments.
The Thunder point guard was named MVP of the 2016-17 NBA season during Monday's NBA Awards show in New York City.
Westbrook, who averaged a triple-double this past season, also led the NBA in total points scored, while averaging 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists.
MVP runner-up James Harden averaged 29.1 points, 11.2 assists and 8.1 rebounds, after becoming the first player to post 2,000 points and assist on 2,000 points in a single season.
Before this season, the NBA's awards were given at various times throughout the postseason.
Westbrook is the only player in NBA history to post a triple-double without missing a shot, having done so when he went 6 for 6 from the field and 6 for 6 on free throws against the 76ers on March 22.
Take a look at some of the best Opta data from Westbrook's incredible season:
- Westbrook has averaged 31.9 points per game, over a point more than Robertson did in 1961-62, when he put up 30.8 per game.
- By contrast Westbrook's averages for rebounds (10.7) and assists (10.4) are both lower than those set by Robertson, who racked up 12.5 rebounds per game along with 11.4 assists.
- After Westbrook, the next three players on the list for most triple-doubles this season are James Harden (21), LeBron James (13) and Nikola Jokic (six). His 42 is two more than Harden, James and Jokic's totals combined.
- Westbrook scored 57 points while setting a triple-double in a win over the Orlando Magic in March. Since 1983, a player scoring at least 50 while posting a triple-double has only happened five times, Westbrook is responsible for three of those games, with James Harden achieving the feat twice.
