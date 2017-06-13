The huge no call that 'changed the series'

The Golden State Warriors are NBA Champions for the second time in three years, but not without a hint of controversy after a blatant Kevin Durant foul went uncalled.

NBA Finals: The huge Kevin Durant no call that changed everything

With Durant absolutely dominating not only the series, but the game, he was the most important player on the court for the Warriors.

However his impact could have been dramatically reduced if the referees had correctly called him for his third foul in the first half, which would have seen him forced to have a long spell on the bench.

The incident occurred as LeBron James finished off a fast break with a monster jam, drawing contact to the head from KD.

According to commentators, the no call changed the whole game, and potentially the series.

The missed foul call on Kevin Durant changed the entire complexion of this game and potentially, series. That's all it takes. #ref$ — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 13, 2017

A fun thing is Kevin Durant smacked LeBron in the face with two fouls 2 minutes into that nightmare quarter and no call. Whoops — James Arkin (@JamesArkin) June 13, 2017

Should have been KD's 3rd foul on Lebron dunk early in the 2nd. Instead GS goes on 21-2 run. Do refs get a championship ring too? pic.twitter.com/3bjW6UkAGx — Tom (@tjaramil01) June 13, 2017

There is no desire to call no. 3 on Durant... https://t.co/lllkBgrRGB — Full Dissident (@hbryant42) June 13, 2017

Watch the incident in the video above.

Without the foul call, Durant went on to dominate the game, helping the Warriors to a 4-1 series victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Durant, who signed with Golden State as a free agent last July, was named Finals MVP after averaging 35.2 points in the five-game series.

"I was anxious, I was jittery, I just wanted to lay it all out there," Durant told ESPN after recording 39 points, seven rebounds and five assists in the win.

"Gotta tip my hat to Cleveland, man. LeBron and Kyrie, I've never seen none like them two before. But we're champions and it's amazing doing it on our home court."

It was Durant's second trip to the Finals and first victory, having lost to the Miami Heat in five games in 2012 as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry finished with 34 points, six rebounds and 10 assists for his second championship win.

Cleveland superstar LeBron James played all but two minutes of the game for an impressive line of 41 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists.

He is the first player to average a triple-double in the NBA Finals, having finished with averages of 33.6 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists per game.

The Warriors' victory, which came three days after the Cavs extended the series with a Game 4 win, is the latest chapter in a rivalry that has concluded the past three NBA seasons.

Golden State took out the 2015 Finals in six games before Cleveland became the first team to win the title from 3-1 down when they won the 2016 championship in an epic Game 7.