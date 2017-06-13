The Golden State Warriors have been crowned NBA champions for the second time in three years following a 4-1 series victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Warriors crowned NBA champions after Game 5 victory

The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 129-120 in Game 5 at Oracle Arena in Oakland to celebrate the triumph in front of their home fans.

Kevin Durant, who signed with Golden State as a free agent last July, was named Finals MVP after averaging 35.2 points in the five-game series.

"I was anxious, I was jittery, I just wanted to lay it all out there," Durant told ESPN after recording 39 points, seven rebounds and five assists in the win.

"Gotta tip my hat to Cleveland, man. LeBron and Kyrie, I've never seen none like them two before. But we're champions and it's amazing doing it on our home court."

It was Durant's second trip to the Finals and first victory, having lost to the Miami Heat in five games in 2012 as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry finished with 34 points, six rebounds and 10 assists for his second championship win.

Cleveland superstar LeBron James played all but two minutes of the game for an impressive line of 41 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists.

He is the first player to average a triple-double in the NBA Finals, having finished with averages of 33.6 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists per game.

The Warriors' victory, which came three days after the Cavs extended the series with a Game 4 win, is the latest chapter in a rivalry that has concluded the past three NBA seasons.

Golden State took out the 2015 Finals in six games before Cleveland became the first team to win the title from 3-1 down when they won the 2016 championship in an epic Game 7.