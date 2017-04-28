Australia's Patty Mills has enjoyed the pleasure of an NBA playoff series win while Matthew Dellavedova and Thon Maker felt the pain of defeat.

Mills' Spurs advance, Delly and Maker eliminated

Mills' battle-hardened San Antonio Spurs came-from-behind to eliminate the rugged Memphis Grizzlies 103-96 on Thursday and take their first round series 4-2.

"I am seriously thrilled we were able to get through that first round," Spurs' coach Gregg Popovich told reporters

"That's the good news.

"The bad news is we have to play Houston."

The Grizzlies had an 88-81 lead on their home court with under six minutes left, but the Spurs, powered by NBA MVP candidate Kawhi Leonard and a big three point shot by Canberra's Mills, went on a 19-6 run.

Leonard finished with 29 points, nine rebounds and four assists while Mills had 10 points including two three-pointers.

Grizzlies guard Mike Conley led his team with 26 points and five assists.

The Spurs will play the James Harden-led Houston Rockets in the Western Conference semi-finals.

Australian duo Dellavedova and Maker and their young, talented Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated from the playoffs on their home floor by the Toronto Raptors.

The Bucks almost pulled off a stunning comeback, but the Raptors survived to score a 92-89 victory to clinch the series 4-2.

The Raptors led 71-46 in the third quarte, but the Bucks, backed by their roaring home crowd, went on a 20-3 run and with three minutes to go in the final quarter to take the lead 80-78.

Dellavedova, who had 12 points, four rebounds and four assists for the game, was inspirational during the run.

His aggressive defence and desperate plays, including launching himself for an offensive rebound in the fourth quarter, securing the ball, and then falling with his head and back crashing into the floor.

Bucks' veteran guard Jason Terry also came up big with two late three-pointers.

The Raptors battled back with a 7-0 game-winning run headlined by a spectacular dunk in traffic by guard DeMar DeRozan.

DeRozan, who regularly exchanged heated words with Dellavedova, had 32 points.

Bucks' rookie Maker had five blocks while the team's Greek star Giannis Antetokounmpo's had 34 points.

The Raptors will play the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference semi-finals.