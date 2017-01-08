On a night in January littered with basketball from coast to coast, you probably didn't expect the most impressive slam dunk to come from Regis Jesuit High School, a private school in Aurora, Colorado. But that's exactly where it came from.

15-year-old female basketballer throws down insane dunk

It came from Fran Belibi, a 6-foot sophomore who jumped a pass at midcourt in the first quarter of her game against Grand Junction and soared to the front of the rim.

It's the first known dunk by a female player in the history of Colorado high school basketball. Belibi had apparently dunked with a tennis ball in practice last year, and then with a basketball in practice during her club season, but never during a game.

Those in attendance went wild. Regis Jesuit coach Carl Mattei said he had to call a timeout because of the pandemonium. Here's Belibi talking to the Aurora Sentinel after the game:

"I didn't expect it to be honest with you. I don't know, I just did it. I didn't realise it went in until I heard the crowd and heard the snap [of the rim]. Then I definitely heard my teammates. I think the crowd definitely understands the importance behind it — the first girl to dunk — but it was completely unexpected. Girls don't dunk."

That last line now needs an asterisk.

Belibi also cemented herself as the Giannis Antetokounmpo of girls high school basketball. She only needed two three dribbles to traverse half the court, and two steps to get from the three-point line to the rim!

