Presenting the most hilarious flop of 2017

The year has barely started but already we have a leading contender for the worst, most hilarious flop of 2017, thanks to NBA star Darren Collison.

Defending against Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic, Collison was contesting a shot as Dragic appeared to make contact with his head.

A couple of seconds after the contact, Collison seemingly remembered that he should be looking to draw a foul, and went to the ground in theatrical fashion.

The dive is worse than many of the horrible efforts we've seen in the football world recently.