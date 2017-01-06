Presenting the most hilarious flop of 2017

The year has barely started but already we have a leading contender for the worst, most hilarious flop of 2017, thanks to NBA star Darren Collison.
Defending against Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic, Collison was contesting a shot as Dragic appeared to make contact with his head.
A couple of seconds after the contact, Collison seemingly remembered that he should be looking to draw a foul, and went to the ground in theatrical fashion.
The dive is worse than many of the horrible efforts we've seen in the football world recently.