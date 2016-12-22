Duke's Grayson Allen could be a first-round pick if he declares for next year's NBA draft, but he has some learning to do before then.

Star college basketballer chucks a wobbly after kicking opponent

The 21-year-old has built a reputation as a solid scorer with the ball in hand, averaging 17.2 points per game this season.

Yet he has almost made more headlines for his Josh Reynolds-style tripping offences.

Allen was criticised for two tripping incidents last season and the unsavoury act returned in a game against Elon today.

Defending against Steven Santa Ana, Allen lost ground and stuck his right leg out as Santa Ana attempted a spin move towards the basket.

The referees immediately called Allen for a technical foul, after which he made his way to the bench and, well, exploded.

Assistant coach Jon Scheyer walked over to Allen as the player punched the air and screamed loudly.

Allen might be a rising star in college basketball but it's clear he has to improve his temper if he wants to make a living in the sport.