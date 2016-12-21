Lakers to hang bronze 'dunking Shaq' statue three metres off the ground

The Los Angeles Lakers will honour Shaquille O'Neal with a bronze statue attached to the team's arena.

Lakers to suspend bronze Shaq statue off arena building

O'Neal won three NBA championships in his eight seasons with the Lakers between 1996 and 2004, while he was also named the league's MVP in 2000.

The 216-centimetre giant, who retired in 2011 after a stint with the Boston Celtics, was elected to the basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.

O'Neal's bronze statue weighs 1200 pounds and measures 274 centimetres, but it will not stand alongside the sculptures of Lakers greats Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson and Jerry West.

Instead, to honour O'Neal's freakish ability to dunk the basketball, the statue will hang off the side of the Staples Center and suspended three metres off the ground.

The hefty piece of bronze will be unveiled on March 24, 2017, with speeches from 'Shaq' and some of his former Los Angeles teammates.

It is not yet known if Kobe Bryant, a five-time champion with the Lakers who feuded with O'Neal when they were teammates, will be in attendance.

But it will surely upset Kobe that Shaq will be immortalised before him.