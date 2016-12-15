Michael Jordan's epic sledge of rookie teammate

Michael Jordan has worn his signature Air Jordan Nikes since his rookie season in 1984-85, and his personal brand has made him a very rich brandsmen.

Michael Jordan's stinging sledge to rookie teammate

In 1997, just as Jordan was about to enter his final season with the Chicago Bulls, the Hall of Famer introduced 'Jordan Brand,' which outfitted superstars like Derek Jeter and Ray Allen in MJ's inimitable Jumpman logo.

Since his 1999 retirement from the Bulls, Jordan has gone on to work as the president of the Washington Wizards, a swingman for those same Wizards, a general manager and eventual owner of the Charlotte Bobcats, and Charlotte Hornets owner. Through it all, he sells the shoes, helping pick those who've achieved the honor of sporting the logo. Through MJ's eyes.

Richard Hamilton, drafted by Washington the spring before Jordan was hired to run the club, apparently did not make the cut. Through those same eyes, Hamilton appeared a lesser teammate to Michael when the two suited up alongside each other in 2001-02, and in an appearance with ESPN's The Jump recently, Hamilton admitted that Jordan wanted nothing to do with letting his new teammate sport his signature sneakers.

"Me and a couple of the young guys would come up to him and say, 'Hey Mike, what you think about putting us in the [Jordan Brand] collection?' And he'd look at me and say, 'Hey, Rip — my sneaker's for All-Stars."

Hamilton was dealt after one season alongside Jordan in September, 2002. Sent to Detroit for Jerry Stackhouse, who was about to turn 28.

The 24-year old Hamilton would go on to make three All-Star teams in Detroit, helping lead the Pistons to the NBA title in 2004 – two years after Michael Jordan deemed him unfit for his Air Jordans.

