A big day of NBA action produced the goods as a number of high-flying stars got up for huge dunks.

Five top jams from an incredible day of NBA dunks

The best of the lot was Larry Nance Jr's poster dunk on Brook Lopez, with his outstretched arm looking a bit like Michael Jordan's famous 'dunk' in Space Jam.

The Lakers went on to lose the game against the Brooklyn Nets by 10 points but Nance's dunk means that is basically irrelevant.

Alley-oops can be an easy way to secure two points and Aaron Gordon and DeAndre Jordan know how to humiliate the opposition at the same time.

Gordon, the 2016 dunk contest champion, went reverse and Jordan flew to slam Chris Paul's perfect pass.

The Toronto Raptors' 123-114 win over the Philadelphia 76ers provided two massive dunks.

DeMar DeRozan ran the length of the floor to leap over Jahlil Okafor, while Terrence Ross secured redemption.

Two days ago the former dunk contest champion missed a sitter of a windmill dunk against the Milwaukee Bucks, embarrassing himself in the process.

It didn't take him long to get the opportunity to make good on that failure, stealing the ball against Philadelphia and sprinting down the court to finish with extreme athleticism.