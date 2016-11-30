News

All hell breaks loose after Rivers cops ejection

7Sport /

LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers has unleashed a sensational outburst after arguing a foul call and getting ejected.

All hell breaks loose after Rivers cops ejection

Rivers initially argued a call against Chris Paul when referees slapped him with a technical foul late in the first period of overtime against the Brooklyn Nets.

Commentators assumed that a referee from the other side of the court misheard something he said.

From there things escalated very quickly.

Rivers furiously argued the technical, leading to him being ejected from the game.

Rivers is held back by Jordan. Pic: Twitter

Then - outrage!

"I've never seen Doc like that!" a commentator said.

Rivers had to be held back by star centre DeAndre Jordan, who struggled to control his coach even with his imposing physique.

Check out the crazy incident in the video above.

The Clippers went on to lose the match in double overtime to the Nets.

