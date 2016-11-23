5ft9 Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas has proven that he's bigger than his body gives him credit for in an incredible NBA moment.

5ft9 guard attempts standover tactics against 6ft11 centre

During his team's match against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Thomas was pushed to the ground by Gorgui Dien, a centre who stands at 6ft11.

However, unlike other guards in that situation, the diminutive Thomas wasn't about to back down.

He rushed over to his much bigger opponent and attempted to impose himself.

Unfortunately for Thomas, due to the height disparity he struggled to get taken seriously, by Dien and just about everyone else watching.

Check out the hilarious incident in the video above.

Thomas went on to score 29 points in the Celtics' win over the Timberwolves.