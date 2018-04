Long-hailed as the best dunker not in the NBA, Jordan Kilganon has been pushing the heights of dunking for years with his creativity.

Jordan Kilganon's insane 'Upside Down' dunk

Today he debuted his latest concoction, the 'Upside Down' dunk, which is as ridiculous as it sounds.

Standing at just 6'1, his vertical leap is impressive enough, but the flexibility to rotate his arms behind his head to throw down a dunk with a little help from his friend standing on a ladder has to be seen to be believed.