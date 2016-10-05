LeBron James has insisted he will be helping out his "little brother" Ben Simmons as the Aussie rookie battles through a serious foot injury.

LeBron throws his support behind injured Simmons

Simmons will spend at least three months on the sidelines for the Philadelphia 76ers, who drafted him as one of the most promising rookies to come out of the draft in the NBA's history.

One of the 6-foot-10 Aussie's biggest supporters is James, who was clearly upset with his friend's injury news.

"It's like, 'Damn'," James said.

"That's the first thing that came to my mind.

"He's like a little brother of mine and I've been with him and counselled him for the last four-to-five years now.

"I'll continue that."

James said Simmons will be fine in the long run, thanks to being a young guy, but insisted the rookie be patient in his recovery process.

"He has a long career in front of him and he just has to be patient, let the foot heal and when he gets back on the floor then he'll show why he's the number one pick."