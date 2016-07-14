Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has continued the unfair hounding of Aussie Thon Maker, joking about the number 10 pick's age in a live NBA Summer League game.

Mark Cuban rips into Thon Maker about his age

Maker's age is officially listed as 19 but that was brought into question in the the lead up to the NBA draft, when some teams ruled out drafting him because of reports he was actually much older.

Several teams have entirely ruled Thon Maker out of the first round due to his age. Multiple sources believe Maker to be 21-23, not 19. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 23, 2016

However there was absolutely no proof that Maker was any older than he said he was.

Yet that didn't stop Cuban from bringing the issue up again as his Mavericks faced the Milwaukee bucks in the Summer League.

Watch what he had to say in the video above.

Maker has been dominating in Summer League action so far for the Bucks.