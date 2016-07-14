Shaquille O'Neal was one of the most dominant big men during his 20-year NBA career, dunking on poor NBA centres on a nightly basis, so who better to teach his son Shareef the art of posterizing than his old man.

Shaquille O'Neal's son is now throwing down dunks on his dad

In the clip uploaded to Twitter, Shareef captioned it: "My dad teaching me how to dunk through contact."

If you're going to try to learn how to dunk on NBA centres, dunking on Shaq is not the worst place to start. The 16-year-old is already a high-flyer, clearing his dad with ease.

Already fielding scholarship offers from serval Division 1 colleges, Shareef is rated as one of the best players for his age.

Standing at 6’9” the teenager looks set to be one of the stars of the 2018 class.