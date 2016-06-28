James Harden apparently hasn't spoken to Rockets teammate Dwight Howard since the end of the season - a stretch that saw the centre decline a $23 million player option to remain in Houston for 2016-17 - and now we may have our reason why: Harden is busy torching children at his summer camp.

James Harden absolutely schools kid at his basketball camp

During the James Harden Basketball ProCamp in Houston this past weekend, the four-time NBA All-Star ironically taught this youngster a lesson in defence.

While you don't necessarily always want to keep your eye on the ball - watching the hips as an indication of your opponent's objective - it's probably a good idea to at least know where the ball is at all times. Because if you don't, you could be made to look a fool.

And James Harden, like Andre Drummond and others before him, has no qualms making you look a fool.

Give the youngster credit for his footwork sticking with Harden for even a few crossover dribbles, though, since Harden was the league's MVP runner-up just a year ago. And credit the Rockets guard for selling a hilarious move. Hey, even the best of us get caught watching the paint dry on defence once or twice.

The behind-the-back ghost crossover is an upgrade over the last time we saw Harden holding a clinic for children, during 2016 All-Star Weekend festivities, when his engagement level was essentially the same as it was against the New York Knicksabove - or the equivalent of staring at your phone during dinner.

And the zombie crossover wasn't Harden's only highlight from a weekend spent with Houston children. He also threw down a sweet off-the-wall slam worthy of the slam dunk competition, amid "MVP" chants.

The James Harden Basketball ProCamp: Come for all the fun stuff on offense, stay for the lack of defense.

More from: Ball Don't Lie