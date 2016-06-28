James Harden absolutely schools kid at his basketball camp

James Harden apparently hasn't spoken to Rockets teammate Dwight Howard since the end of the season - a stretch that saw the centre decline a $23 million player option to remain in Houston for 2016-17 - and now we may have our reason why: Harden is busy torching children at his summer camp.
During the James Harden Basketball ProCamp in Houston this past weekend, the four-time NBA All-Star ironically taught this youngster a lesson in defence.
While you don't necessarily always want to keep your eye on the ball - watching the hips as an indication of your opponent's objective - it's probably a good idea to at least know where the ball is at all times. Because if you don't, you could be made to look a fool.
And James Harden, like Andre Drummond and others before him, has no qualms making you look a fool.
Give the youngster credit for his footwork sticking with Harden for even a few crossover dribbles, though, since Harden was the league's MVP runner-up just a year ago. And credit the Rockets guard for selling a hilarious move. Hey, even the best of us get caught watching the paint dry on defence once or twice.
The behind-the-back ghost crossover is an upgrade over the last time we saw Harden holding a clinic for children, during 2016 All-Star Weekend festivities, when his engagement level was essentially the same as it was against the New York Knicksabove - or the equivalent of staring at your phone during dinner.
And the zombie crossover wasn't Harden's only highlight from a weekend spent with Houston children. He also threw down a sweet off-the-wall slam worthy of the slam dunk competition, amid "MVP" chants.
The James Harden Basketball ProCamp: Come for all the fun stuff on offense, stay for the lack of defense.
