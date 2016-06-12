Topless basketball fan escorted from NBA finals

A basketball fan in Cleveland with an apparent distaste for Donald Trump has been spectacularly ejected from Game Four of the NBA finals series.

The shirtless man with the words “Trump Sucks” emblazoned on his bare chest, dashed from one side of the court to the other before being crashed tackled to the ground by a security guard.

Shirtless fan w/ "Trump Sucks" on chest escorted out after storming the floor pic.twitter.com/cGcGCBot1y — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) June 11, 2016

The bizarre incident held up the match just long enough for other fans in the crowd to capture the hilarious moment on their phones, before the culprit was led away out of the stadium.