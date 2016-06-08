Australian basketball phenom Ben Simmons has revealed he will be signing with sneaker giant Nike after rebuffing offers from rivals Adidas.

Ben Simmons signs shoe deal with Nike

Simmons the likely no. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, made the announcement via the Uninterrupted Twitter account today.

“I’d like to announce I’ve signed with Nike,” Simmons said in the 30-second video.

“I’m excited. I’m blessed. This is an amazing opportunity for me and my family, of course. A lot of hard work has gone into this. All of the support from my fans, friends, and family. I wouldn’t be here without them.

“A lot of work’s about to be put in. I’m looking forward to this journey. It’s going to be long and rough, ups and downs, but it’s going to be great.”

DELLY TO THE RESCUE: Should the Cavs start Delly over Kyrie?

The Vertical's Shams Charania reported that Nike had upped their offer after Adidas had swooped in on the Aussie, describing it as "one of the largest rookie deals for Nike."

With the final numbers of the deal yet to be revealed, it was previously reported that Adidas had tabled an offer in the $US10 million mark over five years, however it pales in comparison to the monster deals signed by LeBron James and Kevin Durant when they entered the league.

Simmons is represented by Klutch Sports Group who's stable of athletes primarily wear Nike, including the face of the brand himself, LeBron James.

Signing Simmons is an important move from Nike, given the recent retirement of Kobe Bryant and James Harden's defection to Adidas last year.

The 19-year-old has worn Nike sneakers since playing high school ball at Montverde Academy as well as during his one-year stint at LSU, with both teams sporting Nike apparel.