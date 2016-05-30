Aussie basketballer Ben Simmons shows off amazing football skills

Rising Australian basketball player Ben Simmons has proven he’s pretty handy with the ball at his feet, after showcasing skills even Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo would be proud of.

A video shot during a training session shows the 19-year-old Melburnian using his feet to casually flick the ball to himself, before turning and catching it.

Then in almost the same motion and as cool as you like, the point-scoring phenomenon from Louisiana State spins and drains a three-pointer with ease.

Simmons showing just why many are tipping him to be the number 1 pick in the upcoming NBA draft.



