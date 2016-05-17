Aussie big man Andrew Bogut has immediately caused a stir at the beginning of Game One, in the Warriors' Western Conference Final series against the Thunder, copping a flagrant foul for a hit on Russell Westbrook.

Bogut hit with flagrant foul for high shot on Westbrook

Bogut was contesting a rebound with the athletic Oklahoma City guard, when his arm came down and slammed into Westbrook's face.

Officials determined the contact was "unnecessary" and therefore hit Bogut with a flagrant foul - considered a serious personal foul in the NBA.

Fouls are considered flagrant when it involves excessive or violent contact that could injure the fouled player.

Take a look at the incident above.