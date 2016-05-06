Justin Bieber shows off his basketball skills on Instagram

Justin Bieber can be found courtside at plenty of NBA games, but today he took to the Brooklyn Nets practice facility to show he has a little game of his own.

Justin Bieber shows of his basketball skills on Instagram

In the 'suspiciously' edited video, Biebs is raining in threes from deep against his manager Scooter Braun, with a shooting form that reeks of Shawn Marion and Kevin Martin. In his defence, he did get buckets.

However, it looks like Bieber has had enough of people roasting his hilarious shooting form, captioning the video with this interesting defence.

"Let's be honest scooter I was rain dancing all over you nice try tho and a big f*** you to all the basketball playing trolls online saying i have bad form first of all I'm not a basketball player I'm a singer lol second of All I'll work on my form ;)"

After going 21-61 this season, the Nets could do worse than giving Bieber a 10-day contract for next season.

At least it would fill the arena.